Chelsea confirm their first-team squad will not be taking a 10% pay cut during the coronavirus crisis, but the players have been advised to make charitable donations.

Professional football in England has been suspended since March 13 due to the pandemic, and some Premier League clubs initially moved to furlough non-playing staff to make use of a government scheme that would pay part of their wages.

Football Serie A clubs to donate COVID-19 test kits - Corriere dello Sport AN HOUR AGO

Norwich and Newcastle United are the only two clubs still using the scheme, however, after Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth all reversed decisions to furlough non-playing staff following criticism from the public and their own fans.

And now Chelsea have announced on Saturday they will also not be using the scheme, but do want their players to consider being charitable.

An official club statement said: "Representatives of the Chelsea board have recently held extensive talks with the men’s first team to discuss how they can contribute financially to the club during the coronavirus crisis.

"The objective of these talks has been to find a meaningful partnership around ensuring we preserve jobs for staff, compensate fans and participate in activities for good causes.

"We are grateful to the team for having played their role in assisting the club with community activities as well as all the charitable causes they have been supporting in their respective home countries and through the initiative supporting the NHS.

"At this time, the men’s first team will not be contributing towards the club financially and instead the board have directed the team to focus their efforts on further supporting other charitable causes.

As this crisis develops the club will continue to have conversations with the men’s first team regarding financial contributions to the club’s activities

Football LIVE Coronavirus in sport: Football finances under the microscope AN HOUR AGO