Chelsea have been crowned the Women's Super League champions on a points-per-game basis, while Liverpool have been relegated.

The Football Association (FA) awarded the Women's Super League title to the west London club and declared Aston Villa the winners of the second-tier Women's Championship after the season was ended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it said on Friday.

Bottom-placed Liverpool, whose men's team are two wins away from securing a first top-flight crown in 30 years, will be relegated to the second-tier for the 2020-21 season.

"The FA Board has reached a majority decision to decide the 2019-20 FA Women's Super League and FA Women’s Championship on a basic point-per-game basis, with promotion and relegation determined on sporting merit," the FA said in a statement.

As a result, the FA Board has today confirmed the decision to award the 2019-20 Barclays FA Women's Super League title to Chelsea FC Women, and to award the 2019-20 FA Women's Championship title to Aston Villa Women FC.

MAN CITY MISS OUT

The decision to award the title on a points-per-game basis represents a blow to Manchester City.

City were top of the WSL table and a point ahead of second-placed Chelsea, having played one game more than their rivals, when the season was halted in mid-March. Both teams qualified for next season's Women's Champions League.

"As the 2019-20 results were expunged between Tier 3 to Tier 7 of the women's pyramid, there will be no relegation or promotion between the FA Women's Championship and Tier 3 this season," the FA added.

The Women's FA Cup is at the quarter-final stage and the FA said an update on the status of the competition would be issued after a board meeting later this month.

It added that the FA were working with clubs as well as other stakeholders to plan for next season with target start dates to be announced soon.

FA THANKS WSL CLUBS FOR COLLABORATION

Kelly Simmons, FA director of the women's professional game, said: "I would like to thank the clubs for their ongoing collaboration and support throughout this period. They have played a crucial role in helping to shape the decision-making process, with the welfare of the players and clubs first and foremost.

I would also like to congratulate the players, coaches and staff of Chelsea and Aston Villa. Although the 2019-20 season has been prematurely curtailed, it has been a hard-fought campaign and their success is well deserved, with the outcome based on sporting merit.

VILLA TO MAKE WSL DEBUT

Aston Villa head coach Gemma Davies said: "We wanted to finish the season on the pitch and win the league by showcasing the work that players and staff had put in to get us to this point.

"We put so many hours, so much hard graft and so much passion into this season that it's fantastic to have been rewarded for that.

For every player, staff member and supporter, promotion to the Super League is the realisation of a dream that we've all worked so hard to achieve.

