Football

Chelsea named WSL champions on points-per-game basis, Liverpool relegated

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Sophie Ingle of Chelsea celebrates with teammates Bethany England after scoring her team's first goal during the Barclays FA Women's Super League match between West Ham United and Chelsea at Rush Green on October 27, 2019 in Romford, United Kingdom

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
05/06/2020 at 09:13 | Updated Yesterday at 14:39

Chelsea have been crowned the Women's Super League champions on a points-per-game basis, while Liverpool have been relegated.

  • The Warm-Up: Timo Werner, Liverpool and the death of ITKs
  • Premier League returns: full schedule set to be announced
Bundesliga

Emre Can: Sancho must ‘grow up’ after haircut ‘mistake’

2 HOURS AGO

The Football Association (FA) awarded the Women's Super League title to the west London club and declared Aston Villa the winners of the second-tier Women's Championship after the season was ended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it said on Friday.

Bottom-placed Liverpool, whose men's team are two wins away from securing a first top-flight crown in 30 years, will be relegated to the second-tier for the 2020-21 season.

"The FA Board has reached a majority decision to decide the 2019-20 FA Women's Super League and FA Women’s Championship on a basic point-per-game basis, with promotion and relegation determined on sporting merit," the FA said in a statement.

As a result, the FA Board has today confirmed the decision to award the 2019-20 Barclays FA Women's Super League title to Chelsea FC Women, and to award the 2019-20 FA Women's Championship title to Aston Villa Women FC.

MAN CITY MISS OUT

The decision to award the title on a points-per-game basis represents a blow to Manchester City.

City were top of the WSL table and a point ahead of second-placed Chelsea, having played one game more than their rivals, when the season was halted in mid-March. Both teams qualified for next season's Women's Champions League.

"As the 2019-20 results were expunged between Tier 3 to Tier 7 of the women's pyramid, there will be no relegation or promotion between the FA Women's Championship and Tier 3 this season," the FA added.

The Women's FA Cup is at the quarter-final stage and the FA said an update on the status of the competition would be issued after a board meeting later this month.

It added that the FA were working with clubs as well as other stakeholders to plan for next season with target start dates to be announced soon.

FA THANKS WSL CLUBS FOR COLLABORATION

Kelly Simmons, FA director of the women's professional game, said: "I would like to thank the clubs for their ongoing collaboration and support throughout this period. They have played a crucial role in helping to shape the decision-making process, with the welfare of the players and clubs first and foremost.

I would also like to congratulate the players, coaches and staff of Chelsea and Aston Villa. Although the 2019-20 season has been prematurely curtailed, it has been a hard-fought campaign and their success is well deserved, with the outcome based on sporting merit.

VILLA TO MAKE WSL DEBUT

Aston Villa head coach Gemma Davies said: "We wanted to finish the season on the pitch and win the league by showcasing the work that players and staff had put in to get us to this point.

"We put so many hours, so much hard graft and so much passion into this season that it's fantastic to have been rewarded for that.

For every player, staff member and supporter, promotion to the Super League is the realisation of a dream that we've all worked so hard to achieve.
Football

The uncomfortable truth: Sport’s response to racism still isn’t enough

3 HOURS AGO
Football

Paul Parker: Speak from the heart about racism, not out of fear

3 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Bundesliga

Emre Can: Sancho must ‘grow up’ after haircut ‘mistake’

2 HOURS AGO
Football

The uncomfortable truth: Sport’s response to racism still isn’t enough

3 HOURS AGO
Football

Paul Parker: Speak from the heart about racism, not out of fear

3 HOURS AGO
Transfers

Manchester United turn focus on Jack Grealish - Paper Round

3 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Football

Gianni Infantino says FIFA will discuss salary and transfer caps due to Covid-19 pandemic

00:00:54
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Suarez and Lautaro on collision course at Barca – Euro Papers

00:01:15
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Alexander-Arnold: 'I hope this is the moment we see real change'

00:00:55
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Dele Alli speaks out about racism in society - 'Everyone is hurting, this isn't something new'

00:00:47
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
e-Sports

Paulo Dybala beats Dele Alli in charity FIFA match

15 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Boxing

'We can no longer remain silent' - Anthony Joshua gives speech at Black Lives Matter march

15 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Sheffield United, Wolves backed to finish in top four!

YESTERDAY AT 12:07
Play Icon
Players Championship

Trump into Players Championship final after Maguire win

28/02/2020 AT 22:15
FIM EWC

5 Superstocks in the Top 15

16/09/2018 AT 08:41
World Cup

England beat Sweden to reach World Cup semi-finals

07/07/2018 AT 14:35
Play Icon
Transfers

Euro Papers: Man Utd join race for €50m former Arsenal flop

YESTERDAY AT 11:18
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'Always more difficult to face Djokovic than Federer' - Toni Nadal

19/05/2020 AT 15:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Australian Open

Fanatical For: Experience Novak Djokovic's victory alongside his die-hard fans

02/02/2020 AT 17:23
Play Icon
Curling

Double win for Sweden at Curling World Championships

01/04/2018 AT 11:02
Africa Cup of Nations

Egypt progress thanks to late winner

29/01/2017 AT 17:46
League Two

Round-up: Northampton set club record with win over Wycombe

20/02/2016 AT 17:45
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleChina says ex-soccer star's call for ouster of Communist Party is 'absurd'
Next articleMan City set to appoint Lillo as Guardiola's assistant - reports