Ake joined the Blues from Feyernoord back in 2011 but struggled to break into the first team and after loan spells with Reading and Watford, he made a temporary and then a permanent switch to Bournemouth.

Now a Dutch international with 10 caps to his name, the 24-year-old has become a mainstay in Eddie Howe's defence and De Visser, a scout and advisor with a close relationship with Roman Abramovich, reckons Chelsea should admit they made a mistake letting him go.

"Ake be playing at Chelsea now. He is so good. How often does he score with his head?" De Visser told Dutch newspaper Volskrant.

Video - Mourinho in regular contact with Euro giants... and it's NOT Real Madrid - Euro Papers 01:44

He added: "With [Fikayo] Tomori, [Andreas] Christensen and [Kurt] Zouma you actually lack one old hand in the centre of the defence.

"It's regrettable that they have sold David Luiz to Arsenal [because] Luiz was top last season for organisation alone."

If Chelsea do make Ake one of their top targets, they will not be able to sign him until next summer due to a transfer ban that prevented them from bringing anyone in after last season and will also restrict them in January.

But De Visser told Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia when it was announced that the ban was "a blessing" because of the chances it would afford the young players, who benefit from one of the world's best academies.

Video - Euro Papers: Barcelona prepare to raid Chelsea for forward 01:13

"That is the future. Class. Reece James, a right back. You don't know what you're seeing.

"I told Chelsea: never lose Hudson-Odoi. That will be the new [Eden] Hazard.

"But Marina said he doesn't want to sign. And you know why not? Because [Maurizio] Sarri didn't play him.

"Then Sarri was instructed to deploy him. He was the best. And he signed for four years.

"Tammy Abraham, the striker. They wanted to sell him. That is the new attack leader for Chelsea.

"He was always a little lanky. Now he is getting a bit spicier: 1.93 metres tall, technical, he passes, scores, he has an acceleration.

"And he plays. Not Batshuayi, not Giroud. No - Abraham.

"We'll get a team within two years. And many more players are coming."