Kovacic, who won the Europa League with the Blues last season, has signed a five-year contract with the Premier League club.

"Mateo proved what an accomplished player he is during his season on loan with us and we are delighted to welcome him to the club on a permanent basis," said Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia in a statement.

" He already possesses extensive experience at club and international level and we are sure he will be a big success with Chelsea over the next five years. "

The 25-year-old, part of the Croatia team who reached last year's World Cup final in Russia, arrived at Chelsea last August as part of a deal that took Chelsea's then-keeper Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid on a six-year contract.

Chelsea were able to complete the signing despite a 12-month transfer ban imposed by world ruling body FIFA because Kovacic was registered to the club last season.

Kovacic said: “I really enjoyed my season on loan with Chelsea, I feel comfortable at the club and like London and the Premier League very much. I am very happy to be able to join permanently.

" We had a successful year, winning the Europa League and I hope I can make a big contribution in the coming seasons. "

A regular at Stamford Bridge last season, he helped the West Londoners win the Europa League and finish third in the Premier League.