The versatile defender has made 12 appearances for the Chelsea first-team since joining the club from Exeter two years ago, and Frank Lampard has moved to agree the 18-year-old's first loan move ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Ampadu penned a new five-year Chelsea contract in September 2018, and he will hope to gain valuable first-team experience from his time in the Bundesliga.

The teenager said: "I am very happy to be at RB Leipzig and start the season with the team. I want to get to know the team as quickly as possible and integrate myself.

" I've been following the club in recent years and saw how fantastic young players have come to develop here and what potential there is in this club. So it's the perfect step for me. "

Ampadu has made eight senior appearances for Wales and Chelsea head coach Lampard believes the youngster will benefit from being in a fresh environment to develop.

Lampard added: "I tried to sign Ethan on loan at Derby last year so I'm a big fan, but with the minutes he played last year, in the interest of Ethan and of Chelsea, the idea he can play a lot of games somewhere could be good for him.

"I really wanted to work with Ethan this year. That's a slight disappointment, but it's to benefit of him. In midfield and defence we have a lot of quality, so each player is a case by case."

RB Leipzig remain hopeful of finalising a deal for another British talent in the coming days with Everton winger Ademola Lookman wanted back at the club.

Reports in the British media claim a £16million fee has been agreed. Lookman enjoyed a successful loan spell during the second half of the 2017/18 campaign.