The Dane was linked with Real Madrid, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain over the summer before staying at Spurs, where he has entered the final 12 months of his contract.

Eriksen could agree a move with a European club in January, while the futures of Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld are remain unclear.

Spurs were knocked out of the League Cup by Colchester last month, while they lost 7-2 to Bayern Munich in the Champions League last week before falling 3-0 at Brighton on the weekend.

Eriksen conceded Spurs are going through a difficult time, but denied it was because of the uncertainty around whether key players will stay or go.

"It's definitely my hardest time right now at Tottenham," Eriksen told Danish news outlet Ekstra Bladet.

"The first year when I came was probably a bit up and down, but since Pochettino came in 2014 it has been a success story.

"Expectations for us are at a completely different level now. We have to win every time and it's the same feeling we have as players as well.

"We as players must try to keep all the negative things completely out.

" Everyone is professional and in all clubs there is talk of players going away. That side of the matter has no bearing on how we have performed so far this season. "

"If I, as a football player, took all the rumours to me, I would float on a cloud. But I know that it can't all be true. It does not affect me what is written."