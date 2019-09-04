Bild broke the story on Wednesday and prosecutors in Hamburg have since confirmed that there is an ongoing investigation into the former Dortmund and Schalke man.

It is claimed that the 38-year-old. who retired from the game in 2013, sent images via WhatsApp to a woman in Hamburg, with whom he had allegedly had a relationship.

Video - Euro Papers: Barcelona's last-gasp Lucas Moura link revealed 00:59

Metzelder is said to have cooperated with the authorities, who carried out two searches in Dusseldorf on Tuesday. The material collected from the searches will now be assessed and the investigation is ongoing.

Metzelder made his name at Borussia Dortmund, winning the title at the Westfalenstadion in 2001-02. He later moved to Real Madrid in 2007 and won La Liga in his first season at the club.

Three years later, he returned to the Bundesliga, playing out the final three years of his career at Schalke.