Almamy Keita was killed outside the city of Mamou around 250 km from the Guinean capital Conakry as the team travelled to play their first game of the season.

A further 19 people have been reported as injured with 17 of them believed to be in a serious condition.

The 25-year-old Liverpool star wrote on Instagram: "I am shocked, sad and heartbroken at this terrible news.

"I send my sincere condolences to all families of the victims, as well as the whole sporting family of Guinea.

"Rest in perfect peace guys."

The Ligue Guineenne de Football Professionnel confirmed the nine victims as; Almamy Keita, Mohamed Lamine Toure, Kabinet Camara, Mohamed Damaro Camara, Ousmane Sylla, Ibrahima Sylla, Mohamed Lamine Camara, Serdouba Ginola Bangoura and Facinet Mara.

Antonio Souare, the head of the Guinea Football Federation, vowed to hold a day of mourning with all teams to wear black armbands on a date yet to be confirmed.