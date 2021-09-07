Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has been voted onto the executive board of the European Club Association (ECA), just five months on from Spurs being one of the 12 clubs involved to form a breakaway European Super League.

Levy has been elected as the Premier League representative, with Atletico Madrid chief executive Miguel Angel Gil and Inter Milan's Alessandro Antonello also joining him on the board.

Atletico and Inter were also founder members of the proposed league which collapsed within weeks of its unveiling as a result of fan pressure and opposition from governing bodies around Europe.

Levy and Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano were both in contention for the role on the influential committee.

Levy reportedly won support from Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal, while Soriano's support from Chelsea and Spanish clubs was not enough.

Nine of the 12 Super League founding members were reinstated by the ECA in August, while Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus remain committed to the breakaway league.

He dismissed them as "fantasists and failures".

"I will not spend much time talking about April 18 and the 'not-so-Super League' because I do not like to focus on fantasists and failures," he said.

"Together we defended the interests of European football for everyone. We relied on the resolve and strength of [Uefa] president [Aleksander Ceferin], who stood up to the midnight coup. He said 'we will win' and we did.

"While the three rebel clubs waste energies, twist narratives and continue to shout at the sky, the rest of us are moving forward."

