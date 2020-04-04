Amid mounting criticism, the Premier League said on Friday it would consult with players about a proposed 30% reduction in player wages while the season remains suspended.

Talks with the players' union, the PFA, were continuing on Saturday, and Rose, who is on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, said they were "keen to make something happen."

Video - The Debate: Who is the PL’s most underrated player? 15:36

Earlier this week, Britain's health secretary Matt Hancock added his voice to the debate saying footballers should play their part during the crisis by taking a pay cut.

"We sort of feel that our backs are against the wall," Rose told the BBC. "Conversations were being had before people outside of football were commenting.

"I've been on the phone to (Liverpool captain) Jordan Henderson and he's working so hard to come up with something.

" It was just not needed for people who are not involved in football to tell footballers what they should do with their money. I found that so bizarre. "

Henderson has spoken with other captains to figure out ways to help frontline staff dealing with the coronavirus outbreak which by Friday had claimed 3,605 lives in Britain.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has asked his team mates to donate 30% of their salaries to local hospitals and was given backing by the squad.

FINGER POINTING

Chris Wilder, Manager of Sheffield UnitedGetty Images

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder, speaking on the BBC's Football Focus programme on Saturday, said it was disappointing that people were using the crisis to point fingers.

"It's always disappointing when some people are deflecting and finger pointing at this time when people are seriously ill and dying," he said.

"Football is a major player in this country and lots of footballers past and present have a huge conscience about what we do and doing the right thing.

" I'm sure we will do the right thing, through the PFA (Professional Footballers' Association) through the LMA (League Managers Association) and the Premier League and FA. "

While the Premier League clubs have the financial clout to ride out the current situation, Wilder said it was important to look after the whole football family.

Video - Barcelona and Real Madrid are tussling for Napoli's midfield maestro - Euro Papers 01:26

"I think the experience I've had right through all four divisions, it's not just about the Premier League, it's about the welfare of the game right throughout the pyramid," he said.

"It's disappointing to see clubs and people making individual statements and going their own way, it's important we pull together as an industry."

On Friday, Premier League clubs voted to provide £125 million to Football League and National League teams to help with cash flow problems caused by the shutdown.