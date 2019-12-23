Don't write off De Gea yet

I think David de Gea is a little bit disillusioned, which is why these errors have come into his game.

He's had to carry his outfield team-mates a lot over the last few years and I'm not sure his mind is in the right place at the moment.

Video - Solskjaer: Watford defeat 'could have been my testimonial' 00:56

For the incident against Watford, he was either thinking ahead and messed up the easy bit of his job, perhaps he's generally worried about the state of the club, or maybe he's worried about his form, especially with the Euros coming up.

There are a lot of players who make more mistakes than him. He's dragged Manchester United into Europe on his own in previous seasons.

We have to remember that before we write him off or condemn him.

De Gea is hardly the one who deserves the blame

Outfielders have more of a luxury in making mistakes because they have others to bail them out.

When a goalkeeper does it, there's no one behind him to clean up for him.

It's very hard to see him leaving United for a while yet though. With his new contract, he would cost a hell of a lot of money.

He probably just needs changes at the club to feel better in himself. The 10 United outfielders were terrible on Sunday.

All his error really did was change the headline.