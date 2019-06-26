The Spaniard joined from Valencia in 2010, and has gone on to make 395 appearances for City, winning four Premier Leagues, two FA Cups and four League Cups.

The 33-year-old also lifted the Euro 2012 trophy with Spain having moved over to Manchester after winning the World Cup two years prior.

Speaking to reporters in Gran Canaria, Silva confirmed he will not be at the Etihad Stadium beyond next season.

“No, this [season] is the last one,” he said when asked about his future. “10 years for me is enough. It’s the perfect time for me.

“Initially, City were talking about two years, but I decided to sign another one, so I finished at 10 years.

" It completes the cycle. It’s a nice round figure. I can never see myself playing against City for another team. So 10 years – that’s it. "

Silva has scored 70 goals for City, most recently opening the scoring in their 6-0 demolition of Watford in the FA Cup final.