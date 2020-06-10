Manchester City have been in the Champions League for nine straight seasons

Manchester City will have to wait until "the first half of July" to find out whether their appeal against a two-year ban from European football has been successful.

A three day hearing of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), held over video-conference, concluded on Wednesday and the Lausanne-based court said they would now begin deliberations.

"The decision is expected to be issued during the first half of July 2020. The exact date will be communicated in advance," CAS said in a statement.

UEFA ruled in February that City had committed serious breaches of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations and failed to cooperate with its investigation, handing them a two year ban from European competitions and a 30 million euro fine.

Should CAS uphold the ban, then City’s nine-year Champions League run would come to an end, while it would also see fifth place in the Premier League enter Europe’s premier competition next season.

If the ban is upheld, will Guardiola stay?

The prospect of City missing out on two years in the Champions League will ultimately lead to the future of the club's stars coming under the spotlight.

Manager Pep Guardiola is arguably the club's biggest draw, and he has already spoken of his desire to stay regardless of the outcome.

"Why should I leave? I said a month ago, I love this club, I like to be here. Why should I leave?," Guardiola told Sky Sports in February.

"We spoke with the players, in the next three months we will focus on what we have to do and after we will see the sentence. Personally, I will be here. I want to stay to continue to help the club and maintain this level as long as possible. If they don't sack me I will stay here 100 per cent."

But what about De Bruyne?

On the pitch, Kevin De Bruyne is the star name among a handful of world-class players, a candidate for individual Premier League awards despite Liverpool's dominance, and at 28 a player who is truly in their prime.

In May, the Belgian admitted he is considering his future following the ban, meaning the hearing could have a crucial say in whether De Bruyne stays or goes.

De Bruyne told Belgian newspaper HLN: "I'm just waiting. The club has told us that they are going to appeal and that they are almost 100 per cent sure they are in the right. That's why I'm waiting to see what will happen.

"I trust my team. Once the statement is made, I will review everything. Two years [without European football] would be a long time. If it is one year I might see."

