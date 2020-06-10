Football

Decision 'first half of July' for Man City’s appeal on two-year European ban

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Manchester City have been in the Champions League for nine straight seasons

Image credit: Getty Images

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Manchester City will have to wait until "the first half of July" to find out whether their appeal against a two-year ban from European football has been successful.

A three day hearing of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), held over video-conference, concluded on Wednesday and the Lausanne-based court said they would now begin deliberations.

Premier League

Man City boss Guardiola turns to mentor Lillo to fill Arteta void

A DAY AGO
  • Why De Bruyne's future hinges on a crucial week for Manchester City

"The decision is expected to be issued during the first half of July 2020. The exact date will be communicated in advance," CAS said in a statement.

UEFA ruled in February that City had committed serious breaches of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations and failed to cooperate with its investigation, handing them a two year ban from European competitions and a 30 million euro fine.

Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Real Madrid and Manchester City at Bernabeu on February 26, 2020 in Madrid, Spain

Image credit: Getty Images

Should CAS uphold the ban, then City’s nine-year Champions League run would come to an end, while it would also see fifth place in the Premier League enter Europe’s premier competition next season.

If the ban is upheld, will Guardiola stay?

The prospect of City missing out on two years in the Champions League will ultimately lead to the future of the club's stars coming under the spotlight.

Manager Pep Guardiola is arguably the club's biggest draw, and he has already spoken of his desire to stay regardless of the outcome.

"Why should I leave? I said a month ago, I love this club, I like to be here. Why should I leave?," Guardiola told Sky Sports in February.

"We spoke with the players, in the next three months we will focus on what we have to do and after we will see the sentence. Personally, I will be here. I want to stay to continue to help the club and maintain this level as long as possible. If they don't sack me I will stay here 100 per cent."

Kevin De Bruyne and Pep Guardiola

Image credit: Getty Images

But what about De Bruyne?

On the pitch, Kevin De Bruyne is the star name among a handful of world-class players, a candidate for individual Premier League awards despite Liverpool's dominance, and at 28 a player who is truly in their prime.

In May, the Belgian admitted he is considering his future following the ban, meaning the hearing could have a crucial say in whether De Bruyne stays or goes.

De Bruyne told Belgian newspaper HLN: "I'm just waiting. The club has told us that they are going to appeal and that they are almost 100 per cent sure they are in the right. That's why I'm waiting to see what will happen.

"I trust my team. Once the statement is made, I will review everything. Two years [without European football] would be a long time. If it is one year I might see."

Premier League

'We have no representation' - Sterling calls for more BAME managers

YESTERDAY AT 07:31
Premier League

Why De Bruyne's future hinges on a crucial week for Manchester City

08/06/2020 AT 07:28
Related Topics
FootballManchester City
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Need more than hashtags, campaigns to curb racism, says Kanoute

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Everton's Walcott to miss Premier League restart after surgery

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Major League Soccer to restart season July 8

2 HOURS AGO
Liga

The best players in Spain outside the big two that you need to be watching

3 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Football

Goals galore as Real Madrid continue training ahead of first game back

00:01:49
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen end Saarbrucken's fairytale run in the DFB-Pokal

00:01:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Newcastle lead race for Philippe Coutinho – Euro Papers

00:01:31
Play Icon
Play Icon
Liga

‘Buy without thinking’ – The problems at Real and Barca

00:03:36
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Chelsea enter race for next Brazil star – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:31
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

YESTERDAY AT 10:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Revealed: Man Utd's move for Ansu Fati - Euro Papers

08/06/2020 AT 10:27
Play Icon
Premier League

RESULT: Kevin De Bruyne should win PFA Player of the Year

30/03/2020 AT 15:29
Athletics

Olympic mindset helped me recover from stroke, says Michael Johnson

19/11/2018 AT 07:41
Premier League

Paper Round: Zidane eyes Manchester United job

15/08/2018 AT 04:52
Play Icon
e-Sports

Paulo Dybala beats Dele Alli in charity FIFA match

06/06/2020 AT 19:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Boxing

'We can no longer remain silent' - Anthony Joshua gives speech at Black Lives Matter march

06/06/2020 AT 19:40
Play Icon
Play Icon
Snooker

What If...? | Ronnie O'Sullivan

17/03/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
Premier League

Tottenham confirm Janssen departure to Fenerbahce on loan

08/09/2017 AT 16:06
Mixed Martial Arts

Healthier Nunes claims to be ‘baddest woman on the planet’

25/08/2017 AT 08:39
Premier League

Mourinho: United better prepared for league title bid, but I need a midfielder

26/07/2017 AT 07:21
View more

What's On

Previous articleNeed more than hashtags, campaigns to curb racism, says Kanoute