Denmark captain Simon Kjaer and the medical team that saved Christian Eriksen's life are the recipients of the 2021 UEFA President’s Award.

Kjaer put Eriksen in the recovery position and also consoled his wife and led his team-mates to form a shield while the medical team worked to resuscitate Eriksen.

Transfers Inside Europe: The lowdown on Camavinga, France's latest teenage gem 21 MINUTES AGO

Eriksen, 29, said in a statement: "I would like to thank Morten [Skjoldager], Morten [Boesen] and the medical team who helped in Parken on 12 June. You did a fantastic job and saved my life.

“Also a big thanks to my friend and captain Simon and my team-mates in the Danish team for your support, both on 12 June and afterwards. Thanks to all the fans who have sent messages to me and my family. It means a lot and has given us strength and support. Thank you."

Recipients of the 2021 UEFA President's Award

On-site medical team

Mogens Kreutzfeldt (chief medical officer)

Frederik Flensted (stadium medical manager)

Anders Boesen (pitchside emergency doctor)

Peder Ersgaard (paramedic)

UEFA Venue Medical Officers

Jens Kleinefeld

Valentin Velikov

Danish national medical team

Morten Skjoldager (physio accompanying the team doctor)

Morten Boesen (team doctor)

Simon Kjær (Denmark national team captain)

UEFA said that the “accolade is a mark of homage for their vital contributions in coming to Eriksen’s aid” while Kjaer has been recognised for showing "exceptional leadership qualities".

“This year, the President's Award transcends football," UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said in a statement.

"It serves as an important and eternal reminder of just how precious life is and puts everything in our lives into the clearest perspective."

Eriksen has since been fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) device, a type of pacemaker which can prevent fatal cardiac arrests. He has undergone a number of tests but his future in football remains uncertain.

"It's something that will stay with us for the rest of our lives," said Kjaer. "The team reacted as a unit…as a team, we made the maximum effort to stick together and try to get through that situation and be as helpful as possible.

"I try to lead the team on and off the pitch, in every aspect of life, as footballers, when we're together. I think it's one of the biggest privileges I have in my career. I've known Christian for many years. He has a great family, he has a lot of friends, a lot of team-mates that want the best for him. As long as he's happy and his family is good, I'm happy."

Premier League Robertson signs five-year contract extension at Liverpool 4 HOURS AGO