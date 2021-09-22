Derby County have gone into administration and have been deducted 12 points by the English Football League (EFL).

The Championship club, who are currently managed by former Everton, Manchester United and England striker Wayne Rooney, released a statement last Friday announcing their intention to call in administrators.

On Wednesday Derby appointed Quantuma managing directors Andrew Hosking, Carl Jackson and Andrew Andronikou as joint administrators and have been handed their expected 12-point deduction by the EFL.

Hosking said in a statement on the club's official website: "I can confirm that Andrew Andronikou, Carl Jackson and I were appointed joint administrators of Derby County Football Club today.

"Covid-19 has had a significant impact on the finances of the club and its long-term ability to continue in its current form.

"We recognise that with the commencement of the 2021/22 season last month, this news will be of concern to stakeholders and fans, in addition to the city of Derby and the wider football community.

"We are in the early stages of assessing the options available to the club and would invite any interested parties to come forward.

"Our immediate objectives are to ensure the club completes all its fixtures in the Championship this season and finding interested parties to safeguard the club and its employees."

Derby could face a further nine-point deduction for alleged breach of profit and sustainability rules.

Derby were already fined £100,000 and reprimanded in July this year for the breach.

