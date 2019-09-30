The Republic of Ireland international, whose contract runs out at the end of the 2020/21 season, ruptured both anterior cruciate and medial ligaments in his knee after being involved in a crash involving cars driven by Rams team-mates, who have been charged with drink driving.

With Keogh set to be 34 when he approaches full fitness it remains to be seen whether he can return at Championship level, where he has played for Derby since 2012.

Club boss Philippe Cocu admitted Keogh's mood was very low after the incident.

"I spoke briefly to him because there's a lot going on," Cocu told Sky Sports.

"He's extremely down, of course, because he realises what's going on for him personally and of course as a responsible player, as captain, to not be part of the team any more does something to you.

" I think he feels responsible "

"The more senior players always have to step up and take responsibility and it's now had a huge effect on him personally. It's a lot to deal with for him."