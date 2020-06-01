Football

Advocaat and Stam trade blows in the press

Dick Advocaat and Jaap Stam

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
an hour ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

Dick Advocaat has told Jaap Stam that the best thing he did as Feyenoord manager was to leave the club.

Advocaat, the current coach of Feyenoord, hit back at former De Kuip boss Stam after he said he had laid the foundations for the success that Advocaat is now enjoying at the club.

“I spent four months working with those players. It is easy for the next trainer to continue. It was a perfect moment for Dick,” Stam told Trouw.

However, Advocaat, who is yet to lose a league game as Feyenoord, hit back, telling Stam:

Jaap Stam has made one good decision at Feyenoord and that is by leaving the club.
Stam has since taken a more conciliatory tone, telling Voetbal International:

“Everyone who knows me knows that I have a lot of respect for Dick. I was concerned with the image that has emerged - like nothing has been done before Dick at Feyenoord. The point is that when he came, the players were a bit fitter and the entry time was good. That’s all. I wish Dick all the success with Feyenoord. ”

Stam has since gone on to become head coach of FC Cincinnati.

