Coronavirus has affected the world's sporting calendar and, in the Champions League, resulted in Paris Saint-Germain-Dortmund and Atalanta-Valencia to be played behind closed doors.

Nevertheless, Costa and Kurzawa appeared to disregard the seriousness of the outbreak which has resulted in 4,638 deaths globally while around 125,000 people contend with the virus, including Juventus' Daniele Rugani and Hannover defender Timo Hubers.

Diego Costa was seen fake coughing his way through the media press zone after the game.

While Kurzawa celebrated PSG's 2-0 (3-2 on aggregate) victory over Borussia Dortmund with a group of the club's fans who were banned by UEFA to attend the match over health and safety concerns.