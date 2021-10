Football

Football news - Diego Simeone hails his team's 'work ethic' after Atletico Madrid's win over Barcelona

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has hailed the performance of his team after their impressive 2-0 win over Barcelona on Saturday evening. Simeone's defending champions now sit second in the table behind city rivals Real Madrid, who will play their game in hand against Espanyol on Sunday afternoon.

00:01:30, an hour ago