Le Buzz

The retired Bulgarian striker was playing around in his kitchen with a football, but it could have taken a serious turn for the worse as it looped off the wall and towards his daughter's head.

But any fan who watched Premier League football and has seen Berbatov will know that one of his greatest attributes was always his ball control.

And the 38-year-old more than showed it as he rescued his daughter with an acrobatic, deft touch.

He captioned the well-shot slow-motion clip on Instagram: “When you are there for your kid #Football”.