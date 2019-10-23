The obscene banner featured Origi's face superimposed onto a naked man alongside the Champions League trophy, which the Belgian striker helped Liverpool win last season.

The club were made aware of the lewd image and immediately sought to have it removed from the stadium where Jurgen Klopp's men were preparing to take on Genk, Origi's boyhood club.

"The banner is highly offensive and inappropriate," a Liverpool FC statement said.

"We condemn its use at the game tonight and sought to have it removed as soon as we became aware.

"We will look to identify those responsible for bringing it into the stadium and act accordingly."

Origi joined Genk as a six-year-old but was snapped up by Lille as a teenager before moving to Liverpool in 2014.

The 24-year-old was loaned back to the French club for a season and also spent time at Wolfsburg before finally becoming a more important part of Klopp's squad and scoring in last season's Champions League final.