Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman is expected to be discharged from hospital on Monday after being admitted with a heart problem, his agent said.

The 57-year-old had two stents insert into blocked arteries and is in a stable condition, agent Rob Jansen said. He was taken from his home to hospital in Amsterdam by ambulance on Sunday after feeling poorly following a morning cycle ride.

Voetbal International reported that the 57-year-old coach had undergone a successful cardiac catheterisation and his agent has now confirmed he is expected to leave hospital on Monday.

“That is a shock. Fortunately things are going better again. Much strength and improvement, coach," tweeted the Dutch football association on Sunday in response to the news.

Koeman has been the Dutch coach for just over two years and helped the country to qualify for Euro 2020, which has been postponed to next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The former international defender, who as a player won the European Cup with both PSV Eindhoven and Barcelona, managed Everton before he took charge of his native country's national team.

