The Belgium international, who after years of flirtation finally signed for Real from Chelsea for a joint-club record 100 million euros in June, raised eyebrows when he reported for pre-season training packing some extra weight.

"It's true, I cannot lie, if I'm on holiday, then I'm on holiday," Hazard told Belgian magazine Sport/Foot.

"I put on five kilos in the summer. I'm one of those people who puts on weight very quickly then loses it very quickly.

"When I was at Lille I weighed 72 kilos but then I gained muscle and went to 75 kilos. On a bad day I can weigh 77. In the summer I went up to 80 kilos but I lost it again 10 days later."

Perhaps set back by his extra weight, Hazard, 28, made a slow start to his Real career and did not score his first goal until a 4-2 win over Granada in October.

He began to hit form soon after but he has been out of action since injuring his ankle in a 2-2 draw with Paris St Germain in the Champions League on November 26.