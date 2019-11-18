Hazard left Chelsea for Real in the summer and has gone on to start five of the most recent six league games alongside Benzema.

Benzema has scored nine Liga goals in 11 games so far this season, including twice in their 4-0 win at Eibar last week.

Eden Hazard and Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)Getty Images

“After having played with him for three or fourth months, I think that, right now, he's the best striker in the world," Hazard told reporters

"But [also] away from his role as a striker, he makes others better.”

Hazard added that he “feels” for Benzema, with the Frenchman having not played international football since 2015 following his role in the Mathieu Valbuena blackmail allegations.

"I feel for him," Hazard said. "It's always easier to play against a team that doesn't have Benzema in it."

On his own form, Hazard added: “You can always do better, of course.

"I think that with Real Madrid, since a month ago, everything is going very well.

"We're winning games and the team is improving well, which also makes it easier for me. I'm in a good dynamic and I want to continue like this."