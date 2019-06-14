Hazard was presented in front of 50,000 fans as Madrid's new "galactico" at the Santiago Bernabeu after signing a five-year deal.

The Belgian becomes the 13-times champions' joint-record signing (€150m), and has set his sights on repaying that fee by toppling his team-mate Luka Modric as the world's best player.

Modric was crowned the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner at a gala last December - ending the decade-long dominance of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Video - Hazard: I hope I'll be a Galactico one day 00:57

Hazard, who scored 110 goals in 352 games for Chelsea after joining from Lille in 2012, said: "I will try to be the best in the world, yes. But first, I want us to be the best team and winning titles. It's a new challenge for me and I'm prepared for it.

" The Ballon d'Or is at Real Madrid this year with Luka Modric. I don't know if it's easier to win it at Real Madrid, even though lots of Real Madrid players have won it. "

"But I'm focussing on the collective aspect. If all goes well, why not? It's in my head, but I'm not obsessed with it.

"I'm not a Galactico, but I will try to be. For now, I'm Eden Hazard. I'm coming here to support the group with my experience, my dribbles, my goals... I'm going to try to do everything to win every game.

Video - Eden Hazard is unveiled to the crowd at the Bernabeu 02:09

"In football, I've always been told that you can improve. There are always ways in which you can improve, whether that's individually or collectively. Everyone hopes to improve their performances. I am at a great moment in my career, I can improve and this team will allow me to go up a level."

Hazard is Real's third major signing of the summer after the arrivals of Ferland Mendy and Luka Jovic as Zinedine Zidane looks to mould a squad that is capable of competing next season on multiple fronts. The club sacked two coaches and finished 19 points adrift of La Liga champions Barcelona.