The Real Madrid and Belgium forward limped off in the second half of his side's 1-0 defeat to Levante on Saturday night and is certain to miss at least the first leg of the Champions League last 16 clash with Manchester City and the upcoming Classico.

Hazard, who has been hampered by conditioning and injury problems throughout his first season at the Bernabeu had only just returned from an ankle injury.

"Following the tests carried out today on our player, Eden Hazard, by the Real Madrid medical department, he has been diagnosed with a fracture to his right distal fibula," a Real Madrid statement read.

"His recovery will continue to be assessed."

It is possible this injury could also hinder his preparations for Euro 2020 with respected Madrid newspaper Marca suggesting he could miss most of the season, a realistic diagnosis considering his previous ankle ailment sidelined him for nearly three months.