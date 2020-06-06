Football

Eerie silence and echoes or fake crowd noise - surely there's only one winner?

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

A TV camera in empty stands at a Bundesliga match.

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport UK
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

“Nothing is the same anymore, so let’s make the best job of it we can.” – BT Sport presenter Jake Humphrey, June 6, 2020

Wise words indeed. But, speaking in reference to using fake crowd noise over behind-closed-doors football matches, is this really the best we can hope for?

Somewhat surprisingly (at least to this lover of manufactured cheering and booing), there is much debate.

Premier League

Lacazette and Aubameyang score as Arsenal beat Charlton 6-0 in friendly

AN HOUR AGO

The use of the technology was at the fore on Saturday as BT Sport showed two Bundesliga games side by side: Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig v Paderborn.

Both were obviously played in empty stadiums, but the Leverkusen game had fake crowd noise over the broadcast, the Leipzig game didn’t.

For those wondering what fake crowd noise sounds like, it’s mostly a low hum throughout the game – as you would hear when the ball is being passed around in midfield with no incident during a fan-attended game – and then cheers, whistles or groans when a team scores, a player is booked or a chance is missed.

It’s far from perfect; the noises are sometimes seconds behind the action and on occasions the sounds played out don’t match the incident, making it reminiscent of playing an old Pro Evolution game when the crowd sound was often horribly out of sync.

However, is it better than nothing? Than the echoes of an empty stadium and the handful of cheers from substitutes when a team scores?

Some don’t think so.

"There's no crowd there, don't see the need to pretend there is,” was one of the replies to a tweet from Gary Lineker saying that he thought the fake crowd noise was “definitely better” than silence.

  • The awkward conductor: Muller closes on assist record
  • Werner Watch: The good, the bad and the pacey

There were a number of other replies along a similar line of “I just to hear it as it is”. One reply even said the experience became “much less authentic”.

That is true in that the sounds viewers are hearing are not ‘real’ – they are mostly reused tracks from the previous meeting between the two teams this season.

However, this isn’t ‘authentic’ football.

With no fans allowed into stadiums, Borussia Moenchengladbach have cardboard cut-outs of supporters in seats

Image credit: Getty Images

The impact of Covid-19 has meant that football has been forced behind closed doors, without any fans. Most would surely agree that football without fans is an inferior product, so, as Jake Humphrey says, why not do the best we can and inject some noise into games so they don’t sound like pre-season friendlies or training matches?

Among those to enjoy the audio experience for the Leverkusen v Bayern game was Sky Sports presenter Jacqui Oatley.

“'I’m actually getting a weird adrenaline rush watching this match with the crowd noise,” she tweeted. “Feels like “proper” football is back and it’s helping get the @premierleague and @efl juices flowing...”

Play Icon
WATCH

Suarez and Lautaro on collision course at Barca – Euro Papers

00:01:15

Sky sound like they are going to take things even further when their coverage of the Premier League starts this month.

Not only are they going to have crowd noise, as with the Bundesliga, but they are going to have a ‘fanzone’, allowing supporters to watch matches with friends on a video call while the action happens. They can chat, post predictions and polls, and even influence the crowd noise they hear on screen.

Will that be 'authentic'?

It certainly won’t be football as we know it, but when will that happen again? Will it be this year?

At the moment it looks unlikely, although in Australia some small groups of fans will soon be allowed to watch rugby games while there have also been reports that 20,000 supporters could attend the FA Cup final.

If that happens then great, especially if it paves the way for more fans to be slowly reintroduced into stadiums. Until then, why not provide the best possible viewing experience when fans can’t attend games and have to watch on TV?

It’s not ‘real’, no, but it’s surely the best we have right now.

Football

Dortmund beat Hertha to maintain faint title hopes

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Hertha and Dortmund players kneel in tribute to George Floyd

3 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

No new positives in latest round of Premier League Covid-19 tests

19 MINUTES AGO
Premier League

Lacazette and Aubameyang score as Arsenal beat Charlton 6-0 in friendly

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Dortmund beat Hertha to maintain faint title hopes

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Hertha and Dortmund players kneel in tribute to George Floyd

3 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Football

Suarez and Lautaro on collision course at Barca – Euro Papers

00:01:15
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Alexander-Arnold: 'I hope this is the moment we see real change'

00:00:55
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Dele Alli speaks out about racism in society - 'Everyone is hurting, this isn't something new'

00:00:47
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Sheffield United, Wolves backed to finish in top four!

00:01:17
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Sheffield United, Wolves backed to finish in top four!

YESTERDAY AT 12:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Euro Papers: Man Utd join race for €50m former Arsenal flop

YESTERDAY AT 11:18
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Why exactly are Barca putting all their eggs in the Lautaro basket? - Euro Papers

03/06/2020 AT 13:44
Play Icon
Players Championship

Trump into Players Championship final after Maguire win

28/02/2020 AT 22:15
Premier League

Chelsea agree deal to sign Alvaro Morata

19/07/2017 AT 16:31
Formula 1

Russian Grand Prix: Bottas brilliant, Ferrari firing, Hamilton humbled

30/04/2017 AT 16:39
Play Icon
Tennis

Rackets Down, Hands Up - Tennis stars join Frances Tiafoe in protest video

02/06/2020 AT 07:44
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'Always more difficult to face Djokovic than Federer' - Toni Nadal

19/05/2020 AT 15:13
Play Icon
Play Icon
Australian Open

Fanatical For: Experience Novak Djokovic's victory alongside his die-hard fans

02/02/2020 AT 17:23
Play Icon
Formula 1

Haas reverts to old brakes for Russian GP

29/04/2017 AT 09:09
Tennis

Sharapova marches on in Stuttgart as Konta falls to Sevastova

27/04/2017 AT 14:34
Liga

Agent: Benitez has not been given 'ultimatum' by Real Madrid

16/12/2015 AT 10:41
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleDortmund beat Hertha to maintain faint title hopes
Next articleLacazette and Aubameyang score as Arsenal beat Charlton 6-0 in friendly