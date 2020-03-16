Professional football across the United Kingdom was officially suspended on Friday until April 3 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The EFL, who govern English football's second, third and fourth tier, have responded to "intense speculation" regarding when play will resume and EFL Chair Rick Parry has called for "cool heads".

In an official statement, he said: "These are indeed challenging times for the league, its clubs and the game as a whole.

" However, now is the time for cool heads and calm reflection, rather than speculation as we look to steer our competitions and clubs through this period of uncertainty. "

It continued: "It is with that in the forefront of the league’s mind that it notes the intense speculation that has appeared across the local, national and international media over the weekend.

"Whilst the league and its board understand there is a strong desire from both the media and general public to understand what may happen next, there have, at this current time, been no decisions taken.

"The league also feels it inappropriate to respond to the many hypothetical solutions being suggested whilst the many unknowns remain.

"Given the fast-paced environment and parameters we are currently working within, it is simply not practical to give a running commentary on what may happen.

"In the immediate short term we will continue with our contingency planning to deal with the implications the outbreak of Covid-19 has presented the EFL and its clubs, in addition to liaising with the Government, health authorities and football partners."

The EFL say they will provide a further update this week.