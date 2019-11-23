Unai Emery insists he has the confidence of the Arsenal board despite feeling the ire of fans at the Emirates after his side needed an injury-time equaliser to salvage a point against lowly Southampton.

Arsenal were twice behind to the Saints but Alexandre Lacazette twice equalised to at least spare the indignity of defeat, the second time in the 96th minute of play, but it did little to assuage their disgruntled fans, many of whom are now calling for them to follow the lead of their North London rivals Tottenham and make a managerial change.

Emery says he understands the supporters' frustrations but feels he will be the man to turn things around and is confident he retains the support of the club's hierarchy.

"They are supporting me everyday - I know we can do better and I’m going to try to do that,” Emery said.

" I understand the supporters are angry. "

“The players are feeling the same and my job is to find out how to improve and the key is here with the supporters.

“Our target was to win but above all the play well and we didn’t do that.

“Our performance was not enough. They (the supporters) helped us in the 90 minutes but we didn’t connect with them.”

“We are disappointed and frustrated so I understand the supporters."

Emery rebuffed suggestions his tactical switches are compounding the club's problems.

"Last year we played well in a lot of matches with Lacazette, Aubameyang and Ozil," Emery said.

"When we use different systems it’s because the players are ready to do that.

“We play three centre-backs to feel better defensively. I changed it because we needed to attack more but we lost a bit of balance.

“I need to work, analyse and find a solution.

“It’s not a problem with that, it is about the confidence."