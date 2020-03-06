Two quick-fire goals from Christen Press and Carli Lloyd condemned Phil Neville's team to a sixth defeat in nine games as the team continued to struggle since losing to the US in the World Cup semi-final in Lyon.

Press scored with a brilliant curling strike shortly after half time to break the deadlock as the 2018 winners looked to make a bold start to their attempt to win back their title.

Midfielder Julie Ertz had a goal ruled out for offside not long after Lloyd had made it 2-0, as the US went on to dominate the second half against a lacklustre England side.

Boss Neville said afterwards: "I don't see a team that lacked confidence in terms of the way we want to play. I see a team trying to play the right way and it feels as if we are so close but yet so far at this moment.

" "The first goal was a wonder goal. The second goal was a lapse in concentration. We had chances in the game, opportunities to be ruthless, and we didn't really commit to it." "

Earlier on Thursday, tournament debutants Spain beat Japan 3-1 at the Exploria Stadium thanks to two second-half goals from 21-year-old Lucia Garcia.

Next up for England is Japan at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey on Sunday as they look to finally get their tournament defence up and running. Neville's team will likely need to win to stand any hope of keeping their hopes of retaining the Cup alive.