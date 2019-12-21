The West Ham legend scored in the 1966 final win over West Germany.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce that Martin passed away peacefully in his sleep at 4.00am this morning," read a statement from his family.

"A beloved husband, dad and grandad, and a kind, gentle and private man, we are devastated by his loss but so very proud of all that he achieved and comforted by the many happy memories we shared."

Peters is the fifth member of England's World Cup final team to have died, after captain Bobby Moore, Alan Ball, Ray Wilson and Gordon Banks.

He joined West Ham in 1959 and was a key player in the side who won the 1965 Cup Winners Cup final at Wembley.

The midfielder won 70 England caps and scored 100 goals in 364 first team appearances for West Ham before moving across London to join Tottenham Hotspur in 1970 in a deal that saw striker Jimmy Greaves go the other way.

Peters also had spells with Norwich City and Sheffield United.

'A TRUE GENTLEMAN' - TRIBUTES FLOOD IN FOR PETERS

Geoff Hurst, who famously scored a hat-trick in that 4-2 win over West Germany in 1966, led the tributes for Peters:

With additional reporting from Reuters