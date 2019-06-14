Wales are down four places to 23, Northern Ireland are up five places to 28, Republic of Ireland are down three places to 32, while Scotland are down one place to 45.

Nations League champions Portugal are up two places to No 5 in the FIFA men's rankings which is still led by Belgium.

World champions France are in second place, Copa America hosts Brazil sit third, and England complete an unchanged top four in the standings published on Friday.

World Cup runners-up Croatia fall one spot to No 6 and Spain rise two to seventh. Germany are up two to No 11, tied with Argentina.

Cristiano Ronaldo helped Portugal win the Nations LeagueGetty Images

Italy rise three places to 14th, tied with the Netherlands after they lost the Nations League final on Sunday.

Mexico are No. 18 ahead of the Gold Cup kicking off on Saturday. The USA drop six to No. 30.

Iran rise one to make a rare appearance for an Asian team in the top 20. The 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar are unchanged at No 55.