The Norwegian FA relayed the information on Twitter after a conference call with UEFA’s key stakeholders.

The tournament was due to run from 12 June to July 12 across 12 venues around Europe but will reportedly now be held from 11 June to 11 July, 2021. There has been no official confirmation from UEFA of the decision.

However, widespread reports suggested that the postponement should accommodate the fulfilment of the domestic and European club competitions currently put on hold by the pandemic, of which Europe is now the epicentre.

The decision to postpone Euro 2020 until next summer causes its own logistical challenges, with the Women's Euros, the Nations League and the expanded Club World Cup all set to take place next summer.