Serbia twice took the lead against Ukraine through a Dusan Tadic penalty and close-range strike from Aleksandr Mitrovic, but Roman Yaremchuk and then Artem Besyedin three minutes into injury time pulled the visitors level in Belgrade.

The result means Ukraine finish top of Group B with 20 points, three clear of Portugal, who beat Luxembourg 2-0 in their final group game through goals from Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo's 99th international strikel.

Serbia finished three points further adrift in third position, but are guaranteed a playoff game due to winning the UEFA Nations League C4.

WHO HAS QUALIFIED DIRECTLY?