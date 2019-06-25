The Portugal international enjoyed a successful spell at Goodison Park last season, scoring one goal in 27 Premier League appearances, and he has signed a five-year contract.

Reports in Catalonia last week claimed that a fee had been agreed between the two clubs for the 25-year-old, and Everton were given a clear run at signing Gomes after interest from Tottenham and West Ham faded.

“I'm really happy to sign the contract with Everton – it wasn’t hard to decide, it was an easy decision and I’m very happy to have made it," he told the club's official website.

" I know the club made a massive effort to sign me and I'm very happy and thankful to them. I said during the year that I felt part of a family and that is the most important thing to me. "

“Last year was a really good experience for me. I just wanted to feel part of something special and I found it here. It was good for me in that moment and right now, after signing for Everton, it's even better.

“I think the ambition here is not only for me, I think it's for all the players, the fans and the Club. We are all excited for that.”

Andre Gomes has signed a five-year deal at EvertonGetty Images

Gomes was deemed surplus to requirements at the Camp Nou, but on Merseyside he has struck an instant rapport with supporters since recovering from a hamstring injury at the start of the 2018/19 season.

He came runner-up in the club's Goal of the Season award for his brilliant strike against Wolves, and manager Marco Silva added: "Andre was a really important player for us last season and I think we were really able to help him, too.

" It was a good decision to bring Andre to the club and we made it one of our priorities to get him back. "

"What Andre learned about the club, our fans and our vision convinced him that this is where he wants to play his football and I know he shares the big ambitions that we have going forward.”

Gomes is the second new arrival at Everton this summer following the signing of goalkeeper Jonas Lossl from Huddersfield Town.