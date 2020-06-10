The Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool on June 21 will take place behind-closed-doors at Goodison Park as opposed to a neutral venue.

The match was among those considered a risk due to fears supporters could congregate outside the ground.

However, following a meeting of the ground safety advisory group at Liverpool City Council, the match got the green light as updated safety certificates for Goodison and Anfield were approved.

Football The Warm-Up: Gareth Southgate nails it again 2 HOURS AGO

It means Jurgen Klopp's side, who need two wins for the title, can wrap up the Premier League title in their next home match against Crystal Palace on June 24.

They could even win the title at Goodison, although that would first require Manchester City to lose at home to Arsenal.

"A lot of factors have been taken into consideration by the GSAG, especially the safety of the players, match officials and staff in attendance at both stadia," said councillor Wendy Simon.

"We are confident the measures in place will allow the matches to be held behind closed doors without any detrimental impact to all concerned and recommend to the city council that the safety certificates for both grounds be amended to allow this to happen.

"I’m sure fans of both teams will welcome this recommendation and, subject to ratification, we look forward to watching the first of these matches - the Merseyside derby on June 21 - which will be broadcast live on free-to-air TV for the first time since the Premier League began.

"We would also advise that everyone, wherever they may be watching these fixtures, to strongly adhere to the guidance on social distancing around the current COVID-19 pandemic and for not only these matches but the wider relaxation measures anticipated for the city."

Play Icon WATCH Chelsea enter race for next Brazil star – Euro Papers 00:01:25

Barclays FA WSL Chelsea donate WSL prize money to Refuge 3 HOURS AGO