Klopp conceded the home side were the better side for most of the game at Old Trafford but was still aggrieved with the way Liverpool took the lead in the first half, as a foul by Victor Lindelof on Divock Origi prompted United's move, albeit 70 yards from goal, but was not deemed sufficient to disallow the goal.

"They were better than us and defended well, but in the end they scored a goal that shows all the problems with VAR," Klopp told Sky Sports.

"Mr Atkinson let the game run on because that is the protocol of VAR, and VAR shows there was contact and it was a foul.

"But we couldn't change that. They still had 60 or 70 yards to run to score the goal, but it's not cool.

"We then scored a goal that was disallowed.

" Pretty much everything went against us today, but we still didn't lose. "

"We deserved the point, 100 per cent."

After Sadio Mane had a goal disallowed by VAR due to the ball striking his arm, substitute Adam Lallana rescued a point for the Reds five minutes from time.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer felt his side's disappointment at only taking a point against the previously perfect league-leaders is a sign they are turning the corner.

"Maybe this will turn the season because they're disappointed in the dressing room because they feel we should have won and that's a good sign for a manager to see," Solskjaer said.

"Our fans, they showed again that they can see what's happening and we will get there."