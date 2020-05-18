Football

Ex-Arsenal striker Bendtner lost £5 million at poker as a 19-year-old

Nicklas Bendtner

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport UK
2 hours ago | Updated 41 minutes ago

Former Arsenal striker Niklas Bendtner claims he lost around £5 million playing Texas Hold 'Em poker as a young footballer during his early years at the North London club.

The ex-Denmark international, who spent nine years with the Gunners between 2005-2014 and played 108 times in the Premier League, claimed that despite accumulating huge losses, he was never addicted to gambling and maintained a sense of control over the habit.

He also claimed that the experience of losing huge sums as a young man contributed towards making him more prudent with money later in life as an adult.

“I lost a lot of money, an unrealistic amount. It's hard to say how much it was in reality, but I'd estimate that it was almost 50 million Korona (almost £5 million). It was something that I was always in control of and I simply betted big sums of money. Sometimes in London, things would get out of control on a night and things could really have ended badly" admitted Bendtner.

The Danish striker admitted that he has learned form experience and these days deals in more conservative amounts of money stating: "Now I place smaller bets of 100 Korona."

Bendtner left Arsenal in 2014 after a spell during which his performances rarely lived up to his self-generated hype.

He scored 28 Premier League goals for the club across nine years as a part of Arsene Wenger's first team, though he spent a number of seasons on loan during that time at Juventus, Birmingham City and Sunderland.

He finally brought an end to his time in England when he joined Wolfsburg of the Bundesliga, but never returned to the same heights he had briefly enjoyed at Arsenal, eventually joining Nottingham Forest before moving on to Rosenborg in Norway and finally Copenhagen.

