'Aliens analysed his soul' - Ex-Boca defender's excuse for being late to training

Guillermo Marino playing for Boca Juniors in 2009

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport
an hour ago | Updated 19 minutes ago

Former Argentine footballer Guillermo Marino once turned up late to a training session and said it was because he had been abducted by aliens, claims ex-teammate Gustavo Lorenzetti.

Lorenzetti and former Boca defender Marino were teammates at Universidad de Chile and managed by Jorge Sampaoli from 2011 to 2013.

It was during a training session during this time that Marino - a three-time Primera Division title winner with one of Chile's most decorated clubs - made the excuse.

"Guillermo is a friend who football gave me," Lorenzetti told Lado B.

"Regarding this [story] that Guille wants me to tell, the truth is that I doubt [whether I should tell you] because he is going to receive calls from channels of other information and not from sports but I will explain it because he asked for it.

"He says that he arrived late to one training [session] because he was abducted by aliens. He gave us the entire explanation of what he felt and the rest of it.

"There are cases where the player says: 'I left and I came back two days later because I was kidnapped by aliens.'

But Guille is not that kind of player. Guille was a very proper guy. Everyone knows Guille Marino.
Lorenzetti believes the story his teammate told him.

The 35-year-old continued: "He started to explain that he was suddenly lost and abducted by aliens. He explained that they take out your soul, analyse it and all the while on the journey they are looking after you. He said something like that.

"Honestly, I believe in aliens. He gave a great explanation and we will have to believe him.

"Other types of channels will have to call him so he can tell it better. But in any case: he was abducted by aliens.

"I believed in him because he tells you that way and if you know him, you realise that he is a serious person. He [is the kind of person who] will not be late anywhere, he is very correct.

He explains it to you. He is a big believer. He reads books about it so I didn't have other option but to believe him, because with the seriousness that he told it to us, we have to believe him.
Football
