'I'm not a natural goalscorer' - Wayne Rooney
Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney believes he has never been a natural goalscorer, despite being the club's record all-time top goalscorer with 253 goals in 559 appearances.
"I'm going to be honest - and this might surprise you - but I'm not a natural goalscorer," the 34-year-old wrote in his weekly column for The Times.
"I was never a Gary Lineker or a Ruud van Nistelrooy; I never looked at myself that way.
"I hold the goal records for Manchester United and England and am very proud about that - yet there have been better No 9s than me.
" How did I become a record-breaker if I wasn't a natural scorer? Time. I played for United for 13 years, England for 15 years. I had time to break those records - and looking back I should have scored more."
Rooney is also England's top goalscorer with 53 in 120 caps, but he believes Harry Kane will surpass his record.
"I don't think it will take long for Harry Kane to claim my England record and it would be a proud moment for me," the 34-year-old Derby County striker added.
" I've never been a selfish player and it would be great for England for Harry to get there. Bobby Charlton had to wait 50 years - I hope it's not so long for me."