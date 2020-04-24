The FA have confirmed that Phil Neville will leave his role as England Women coach in July 2021.

The former Manchester United and Everton man has been in charge of the Lionesses since 2018, leading the team to the World Cup semi-finals last summer, where they lost to the eventual champions, the USA.

His original tenure was supposed to end after his country hosted the Women's European Championship in 2021, but with the tournament postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, England will enter the competition with a new manager in charge.

Football Belgian club Oostende taken over by American investors AN HOUR AGO

The FA’s director of women’s football, Sue Campbell said: “In light of the impact of current global events on the sporting calendar and in the best interests of the England Women’s team, both parties were in agreement that our shared priority was to ensure the Lionesses have continuity of coaching going into the home EURO and looking towards the 2023 FIFA World Cup.

“Once football returns after this difficult period, Phil will continue his work with the Lionesses on the further development of his squad. I will support him fully with that important task whilst moving forward with the crucial succession planning process.

“We will now discuss next steps with the British Olympic Association and the home nations with regard to Team GB Football and we are not in a position to make any further comment at this time.”

Neville had been due to lead Team GB at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, ahead of Euro 2021 in England. However, the coronavirus pandemic saw both of those events rescheduled, with the FA keen on having the same person in charge of the team throughout the run of major tournaments.

“As a result of the changes to the proposed tournament scheduling we will now be working to plan for a revised match calendar once it is safe and appropriate to do so," Neville said. "

I am looking forward to getting back to work with the team as soon as possible. We have a fantastic squad of players and there is plenty to work on as we look to progress as a team going into 2021.”

Football Premier League Fixtures 2 HOURS AGO