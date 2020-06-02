The FA has released a statement saying that it will take a common sense approach to situations where players display messages of protest over the death of George Floyd.

FIFA regulations bar players from displaying any "political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images" on their kit. Since 2014, this ban has included undershirts -- a response to players lifting up their shirts to display a message when scoring.

However, a statement from the FA said that gestures would be viewed understanding their context.

Football The uncomfortable truth: Sport’s response to racism still isn’t enough AN HOUR AGO

"The FA strongly condemns discrimination of any kind and has endeavoured to ensure that football in England is both diverse and inclusive in recent years," began the statement.

Where any behaviours or gestures on the pitch that may constitute a breach of the Laws of the Game have to be assessed, they would be reviewed on a case by case basis with a common sense approach and understanding of their context.

"The power of football can break down barriers across communities and we remain deeply committed to removing all forms of discrimination from across the game we all love."

Several players protested during matches in Germany's Bundesliga at the weekend, with Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho and Achraf Hakimi displaying undershirts with the message, "Justice for George Floyd" on Sunday.

Play Icon WATCH Rackets Down, Hands Up - Tennis stars join Frances Tiafoe in protest video 00:02:39

Schalke 04 defender Weston McKennie displayed the same message on his armband in another game while Borussia Moenchengladbach’s Marcus Thuram knelt to honour Floyd after scoring against Union Berlin.

The FA’s decision came after FIFA had asked competition organisers to use 'common sense' with players who display messages of protest.

In a statement on Tuesday, FIFA said it "fully understands the depth of sentiment and concerns expressed by many footballers in light of the tragic circumstances of the George Floyd case".

It added that applying the laws of the game was the responsibility of competition organisers, such as domestic leagues, who FIFA said "should use common sense and have in consideration the context surrounding the events". A sentiment the FA have now confirmed they agree with.

"FIFA had repeatedly expressed itself to be resolutely against racism and discrimination of any kind and recently strengthened its own disciplinary rules with a view to helping to eradicate such behaviours," it added in the statement.

FIFA itself has promoted many anti-racism campaigns which frequently carry the anti-racism message at matches organised under its own auspices.

With additional reporting from Reuters

Premier League Southampton manager Hasenhuettl signs four-year contract 3 HOURS AGO

Play Icon