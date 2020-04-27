FIFA has proposed that teams should be allowed to make up to five substitutions per match, instead of the usual three, as a temporary measure.

It said the idea was to help deal with possible fixture congestion as leagues attempt to complete the season in a short space of time once play starts again in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak.

The proposal would have to be approved by soccer's rule-making body IFAB and the final decision would rest with competition organisers, FIFA added in an emailed statement to Reuters.

"Each team would now be given the possibility to use up to five substitutions during the match, with the possibility of an additional substitution remaining during extra time, where relevant," it said.

FIFA added that the substitutions would have to be made in a maximum of three slots plus the halftime interval.

