The Liverpool striker finsihed in fourth place in the final standings, behind Lionel Messi of Barcelona, Juventus striker Cristiano Roanldo and fellow Liverpool player, defender Virgil van Dijk,

Salah had enjoyed a season where he won the Champions League and scored 27 goals, but saw votes from national team coach Shawky Gharib and captain Ahmed Elmohamady discounted.

On Thursday FIFA confirmed that the votes were not counted because they were submitted “in capital letters and thus seemed not valid".

The organisation went on to claimed that the voting forms from Egypt were “not signed by the [EFA’s] general secretary which is mandatory.”

That was not the only voting controversy, as Nicaragua captain Juan Barrera disputed the votes ascribed to him.

Barrera voted for Messi, Ronaldo and Sadio Mane according to FIFA's records, but Barrera claimed that this was an error.

He tweeted on Tuesday: “Do not vote for the prizes #TheBest2019 Any information about my vote is false.”

In addition, Sudan's head coach Zdravko Lugarisic claimed that he chose Salah as his first choice but the vote was instead given to Messi.