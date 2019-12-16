“FIFA has today filed claims in the relevant Swiss courts against former FIFA President Joseph Blatter and former FIFA Vice-President Michel Platini, seeking restitution of the 2 million francs unduly paid to Mr. Platini back in February 2011,” FIFA said in a statement, adding it was “duty-bound to try to recover the funds illicitly paid by one former official to another.”

The FIFA statement went on to say that the "gift" was to be viewed as an "undue payment", citing the decision of the Swiss Federal Supreme Court.

Blatter and Platini, who were banned in 2016 from the sport over the payment, could not immediately be reached by Reuters for comment.

FIFA has promised that, if recovered, the funds and the interest accrued over the last eight years would be "fully channelled" into football development, where they were originally due to be invested.

Blatter had served as FIFA president between 1998 and 2015 before the controversy and he is currently banned from the game until 2022. Platini, meanwhile, had initially announced his intention to run to succeed Blatter but soon withdrew from the race.