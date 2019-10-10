Tomori has broken into the Chelsea first team this season after impressing new manager Frank Lampard during a loan spell at Derby last season.

It has also seen the Under-21 international called up to the England senior squad for the first time where Fortnite and FIFA are the order of the day when it comes to evening activities.

However, the 21-year-old will be ducking out of the gaming sessions because he is busy studying for a degree in business management.

"Everyone is gaming. I'm not much of a gamer, I let them get on with it, but there's a lot of FIFA and Fortnite going on," Tomori said.

"Football is not going to go on forever.

"When I retire - or God forbid get an injury - then I have something I'm working towards and that can stand me in good stead for the future.

"I'm reading leadership in business, that's the current topic.

Video - Southgate - Sterling 'almost unstoppable' 00:38

"I'm reading all the time, trying to learn new things.

"I haven't got the books [at St George's Park] but I can do it online, so I can see whatever I need to see on there."

But Tomori insists he is not going to let his studies at the Open University, which take up about eight to 10 hours of his time every week, interfere with his integration with his new international team-mates.

"I've had a little look at my books. Obviously it's the first few days so I've tried not to look at that too much and be focused on the football," Tomori added.

"But when I do have free time I can look at them.

"I like to spend time with the boys, which is important, and have a bit of fun.

"But at night before I'm going to bed or whatever, I might have a look over it."