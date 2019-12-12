Tomori has been one of the standout performers in Frank Lampard's debut season as Chelsea manager.

The 22-year-old played 55 times under Lampard on loan at Derby last season, and has become a first-team regular at Chelsea.

He has made 16 appearances for the Blues this season as well as making his debut in the Champions League and at senior international level for England.

On signing his new deal until the summer of 2024, Tomori said: ‘It’s obviously a very proud moment for myself and my family. I’ve been at the club since I was seven years old so I don’t really know much else other than Chelsea.

‘The club has been so good to me, looking after and developing me during that time into the player and the person I am today. It’s a dream come true to sign a new five-year contract. I’m really happy the club have shown this faith in me and I’m just excited to carry on.’