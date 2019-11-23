River took the lead through Rafael Borre after 14 minutes and looked to be cruising to their fifth Libertadores triumph.

However, Barbosa, the striker on loan from Inter Milan, tapped in from close range with a minute left and then rifled home from 15 metres to secure victory in astonishing fashion.

The result gave Flamengo only their second Libertadores triumph and means they will represent the South American confederation in the Club World Cup in Qatar in December.

The last Flamengo team to win the Libertadores were the legendary Zico-led side in 1981 which went on to embarrass European champions Liverpool 3-0 in the Club World Cup match.