Jack Wilshere has revealed that he intends to get in contact with Mikel Arteta after the Arsenal manager left the door open for the midfielder to train with his former club.

The 29-year-old is currently without a side to play for after getting released by AFC Bournemouth at the end of last season, and has recently been training with Serie B outfit Como in a bid to maintain fitness and increase his hopes of securing a permanent contract at a new club.

He has also spoken openly about his recent battle with depression while his immediate future in football remains unclear.

Arteta, who played with and captained Wilshere at Arsenal, revealed last week at a press conference that the midfielder would always be welcome to train with the Gunners at London Colney.

“He is someone that I know who I shared the dressing room with, someone who is so loved around the club with every person here and our doors are always open, '' Arteta said.

Wilshere seems keen to take up the offer from the Arsenal boss.

“To hear the manager - who I played with, who I had a good relationship with, I really enjoyed playing with him, sharing the dressing room with him - to hear him come out and say the door is always open is nice,” he told Sky Sports

“Being around good players, training with world-class players and as well being in a team environment is something I’m interested in,” Wilshere added.

Wilshere, one of Arsenal’s most recognisable academy graduates, made his first-team debut for the Gunners against Blackburn Rovers in September 2008 at the age of 16.

He went on to appear 196 more times for the Gunners over a ten-year spell at the club.

