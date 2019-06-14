The 51-year-old led Juventus to five consecutive Serie A titles, four Coppa Italias and two Champions League runner-up finishes in his five years in charge, but parted ways with the club at the end of the season.

He said: “I will stay [away] for a year because I have to get back my private life, to find my family, children and friends after so many years.

"These last 16 years I have been in a centrifuge. I will give my family, children and friends some affection.

" This year, I will need this [time off] in order to recharge my batteries for the next season. "

Allegri began his managerial career in 2004 in Italy's fourth division and also managed AC Milan, who he led to the Serie A title in 2011, before joining Juventus in 2014.

British and Italian media have reported that Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is close to being named as Allegri's replacement after Juventus reached an agreement in principle with the Premier League side to sign the Italian.